World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL / Matchday 17
Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez / 24.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/colombia/teamcenter.shtml
Colombia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bolivia/teamcenter.shtml
Bolivia
Advertisement
Ad

Colombia - Bolivia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Colombia logo
Colombia jersey
Colombia
Bolivia logo
Bolivia
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Colombia

Bolivia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BrazilBRA
16124040
2
ArgentinaARG
16106036
3
EcuadorECU
1674525
4
UruguayURU
1664622
5
PeruPER
1663721
7
ColombiaCOL
1638517
8
BoliviaBOL
1643915
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL

Abandoned Brazil v Argentina qualifier to be replayed, four players receive bans

14/02/2022 at 17:47

World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL

'The importance of VAR' - Alisson saved from two red cards in fiery Brazil clash

28/01/2022 at 10:08

Related matches

Paraguay
-
-
Ecuador
23:30
Uruguay
-
-
Peru
23:30
Brazil
-
-
Chile
23:30

Follow the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL live Football match between Colombia and Bolivia with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:30 on 24 March 2022.

Catch the latest Colombia and Bolivia news and find up to date World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.