Colombia - Peru

Follow the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL live Football match between Colombia and Peru with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:00 on 28 January 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Reinaldo Rueda or Ricardo Gareca? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Colombia and Peru news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Colombia and Peru. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

