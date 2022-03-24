World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL / Matchday 17
Estadio Antonio Aranda / 24.03.2022
Paraguay
Not started
-
-
Ecuador
Paraguay - Ecuador

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Paraguay logo
Paraguay jersey
Paraguay
Ecuador logo
Ecuador jersey
Ecuador
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Paraguay

Ecuador

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BrazilBRA
16124040
2
ArgentinaARG
16106036
3
EcuadorECU
1674525
4
UruguayURU
1664622
5
PeruPER
1663721
9
ParaguayPAR
1627713
