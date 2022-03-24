World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL / Matchday 17
Estadio Centenario / 24.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/uruguay-1/teamcenter.shtml
Uruguay
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/peru/teamcenter.shtml
Peru
Advertisement
Ad

Uruguay - Peru

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Uruguay logo
Uruguay jersey
Uruguay
Peru logo
Peru
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Uruguay

Peru

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BrazilBRA
16124040
2
ArgentinaARG
16106036
3
EcuadorECU
1674525
4
UruguayURU
1664622
5
PeruPER
1663721
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL

Abandoned Brazil v Argentina qualifier to be replayed, four players receive bans

14/02/2022 at 17:47

World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL

'The importance of VAR' - Alisson saved from two red cards in fiery Brazil clash

28/01/2022 at 10:08

Related matches

Paraguay
-
-
Ecuador
23:30
Colombia
-
-
Bolivia
23:30
Brazil
-
-
Chile
23:30

Follow the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL live Football match between Uruguay and Peru with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:30 on 24 March 2022.

Catch the latest Uruguay and Peru news and find up to date World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.