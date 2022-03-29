World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL / Matchday 18
CTE Cachamay / 30.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/venezuela/teamcenter.shtml
Venezuela
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/colombia/teamcenter.shtml
Colombia
Advertisement
Ad

Venezuela - Colombia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Venezuela logo
Venezuela
Colombia logo
Colombia jersey
Colombia
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Venezuela

Colombia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BrazilBRA
17134043
2
ArgentinaARG
17116039
3
EcuadorECU
1774625
4
UruguayURU
1774625
5
PeruPER
1763821
6
ColombiaCOL
1748520
10
VenezuelaVEN
17311310
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL

Di Maria hints at international retirement

Yesterday at 10:27

World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL

Abandoned Brazil v Argentina qualifier to be replayed, four players receive bans

14/02/2022 at 17:47

Related matches

Ecuador
-
-
Argentina
30/03
Peru
-
-
Paraguay
30/03
Bolivia
-
-
Brazil
30/03

Follow the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL live Football match between Venezuela and Colombia with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 30 March 2022.

Catch the latest Venezuela and Colombia news and find up to date World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.