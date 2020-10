Roberto Firmino scored twice and Marquinhos and Philippe Coutinho also got on the scoresheet as Brazil hammered Bolivia 5-0 in their opening World Cup qualifier in Sao Paulo on Friday.

Marquinhos put the home side 1-0 up with a header after 16 minutes before Firmino scored after 18 and 49 minutes, both times by getting on the end of low crosses into the penalty box.

transfers Real Madrid target Mbappe ahead of Pogba - Paper Round 11 HOURS AGO

The fourth came after 66 minutes, when a glancing touch from Rodrygo deflected off defender Jose Maria Carrasco’s shoulder and Philippe Coutinho completed the rout with a header seven minutes later.

Brazil now travel to Lima to face Peru on Tuesday, while Bolivia are at home the same day to Argentina, who opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Ecuador on Thursday.

Premier League A good week's work for Klopp as Liverpool hit stride 20/09/2020 AT 18:43