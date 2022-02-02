A terrific Philippe Coutinho strike helped Brazil to a comfortable 4-0 win over Paraguay on Tuesday night in the South American World Cup qualifiers.

The Aston Villa schemer curled the ball into the top corner from 30 yards for the second goal in his side's rout, which included an opener from Leeds' Raphinha and a first international goal for Real Madrid's Rodrygo.

Brazil have already qualified for the showpiece event in Qatar later this year, and their victory extended their unbeaten home record in World Cup qualifiers to 61 matches.

Argentina kept pace with the Selecao at the top of the table by seeing off Colombia, with Lautaro Martinez's 29th-minute strike the difference. They now haven't tasted defeat in 29 matches.

Uruguay recorded a much-needed 4-1 win over Venezuela with goals from new Spurs signing Rodrigo Bentancur - in the first minute - Giorgan de Arrascaeta, Manchester United's Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez. La Celeste have had a mixed campaign and have struggled to hit the back of the net but were in convincing form in Montevideo.

Peru backed up their surprise triumph over Colombia last week by picking up a point from their encounter with Ecuador. Michael Estrada put the visitors in front but Edison Flores levelled with just over 20 minutes remaining.

An Alexis Sanchez double contributed to Chile's win over Bolivia. In a goal-strewn denouement, Marcelino Nunez put La Roja in front in the 77th minute before Sanchez added his second five minutes from time to put clear water between the sides. Marcelo Moreno scored in the 88th minute to pull one back but it wasn't enough.

