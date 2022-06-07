Australia will face Peru in an inter-continental playoff in Doha after beating the United Arab Emirates 2-1.

All three goals came in the second half in Qatar in the Asian play-off match, with Jackson Irvine putting the Socceroos ahead.

Qatar swiftly equalised through Caio Canedo before Ajdin Hrustic grabbed the winner at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Australia will next place South American side Peru in their next playoff, again in Doha, on 13 June.

The winner of that tie will qualify for the Qatar World Cup in November.

Australia boss Graham Arnold said afterwards: "Overall I thought defensively we were good, and I saw a good reaction tonight.

"That is what I have been driving to the boys... about the Aussie DNA, and that is fight, scratch and do whatever you have got to do to win the game. However we win it, who cares? Just win it.”

Australia winger Martin Boyle said after the match that the job is only "half done".

"We showed good character, I think we dominated the majority of the game and we took the chances when they came," he said.

"It's only a job half done. We have to dust ourselves down, prepare and we will go again."

