World Cup Qualification OFC / Matchday 3
Grand Hamad Stadium / 24.03.2022
Fiji
Not started
-
-
Papua New Guinea
Fiji - Papua New Guinea

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fiji logo
Fiji
Papua New Guinea logo
Papua New Guinea
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Fiji

Papua New Guinea

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
New ZealandNZL
22006
2
Papua New GuineaPNG
21013
3
FijiFIJ
21013
4
New CaledoniaNCL
20020
New Zealand
-
-
New Caledonia
24/03
New Zealand
4
0
Fiji
Papua New Guinea
1
0
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
1
2
Fiji

