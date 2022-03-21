World Cup Qualification OFC / Matchday 2
Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium / 21.03.2022
New Zealand
Not started
-
-
Fiji
New Zealand - Fiji

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
New Zealand logo
New Zealand jersey
New Zealand
Fiji logo
Fiji
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

New Zealand

Fiji

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FijiFIJ
11003
2
New ZealandNZL
11003
3
New CaledoniaNCL
10010
4
Papua New GuineaPNG
10010
