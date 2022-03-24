World Cup Qualification OFC / Matchday 3
Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium / 24.03.2022
New Zealand
Not started
-
-
New Caledonia
New Zealand - New Caledonia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
New Zealand logo
New Zealand jersey
New Zealand
New Caledonia logo
New Caledonia
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

New Zealand

New Caledonia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
New ZealandNZL
22006
2
Papua New GuineaPNG
21013
3
FijiFIJ
21013
4
New CaledoniaNCL
20020
Follow the World Cup Qualification OFC live Football match between New Zealand and New Caledonia with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 24 March 2022.

