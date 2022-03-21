World Cup Qualification OFC / Matchday 2
Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium / 21.03.2022
Papua New Guinea
Not started
-
-
New Caledonia
Papua New Guinea - New Caledonia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Papua New Guinea logo
Papua New Guinea
New Caledonia logo
New Caledonia
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Papua New Guinea

New Caledonia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FijiFIJ
11003
2
New ZealandNZL
11003
3
New CaledoniaNCL
10010
4
Papua New GuineaPNG
10010
Related matches

New Zealand
-
-
Fiji
21/03
New Zealand
-
-
New Caledonia
24/03
Fiji
-
-
Papua New Guinea
24/03
New Caledonia
1
2
Fiji

