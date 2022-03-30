World Cup Qualification OFC / Matchday 1
Grand Hamad Stadium / 30.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/solomon-islands/teamcenter.shtml
Solomon Islands
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-zealand/teamcenter.shtml
New Zealand
Advertisement
Ad

Solomon Islands - New Zealand

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Solomon Islands logo
Solomon Islands
New Zealand logo
New Zealand jersey
New Zealand
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Solomon Islands

New Zealand

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Follow the World Cup Qualification OFC live Football match between Solomon Islands and New Zealand with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 30 March 2022.

Catch the latest Solomon Islands and New Zealand news and find up to date World Cup Qualification OFC standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.