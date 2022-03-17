World Cup Qualification OFC / Matchday 1
Grand Hamad Stadium / 17.03.2022
Tahiti
Not started
-
-
Vanuatu
Tahiti - Vanuatu Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tahiti logo
Tahiti
Vanuatu logo
Vanuatu
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Tahiti

Vanuatu

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Cook IslandsCOK
00000
1
Solomon IslandsSOL
00000
1
TahitiTAH
00000
1
VanuatuVAN
00000
Related matches

Cook Islands
-
-
Solomon Islands
17/03
Cook Islands
-
-
Tahiti
20/03
Solomon Islands
-
-
Vanuatu
20/03
Solomon Islands
-
-
Tahiti
24/03

