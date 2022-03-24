World Cup Qualification OFC / Matchday 3
Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium / 24.03.2022
Vanuatu
Postponed
-
-
Cook Islands
Vanuatu - Cook Islands

Statistics

Recent matches

Vanuatu

Cook Islands

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Solomon IslandsSOL
11003
2
TahitiTAH
00000
2
VanuatuVAN
00000
4
Cook IslandsCOK
10010
