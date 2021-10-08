Andorra’s Estadio Nacional stadium has burst into flames, two days before they are scheduled to host the Three Lions in a World Cup qualifier.

The television gantry, behind the home and away dugouts, caught alight and was engulfed in black smoke within seconds.

Andorra’s pitch is a plastic, artificial surface, and only metres away from the gantry.

World Cup Qualification UEFA All-female officiating team to take charge of England's World Cup qualifier YESTERDAY AT 10:45

Concerns are quickly growing over the state of the pitch, which could easily be damaged by the flames and heat.

The TV gantry, which is surrounded by blocks of flats, stands alone sandwiched between the two dugouts.

Firefighters were quick to the scene and reportedly have the fire under control. Sprinklers were used to battle the flames before emergency services arrived.

Whether the surface is damaged enough to affect Sunday’s fixture is unclear at this stage.

World Cup Qualification UEFA Abraham 'won't stop' until he's one of world's best strikers YESTERDAY AT 08:24