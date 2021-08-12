Next month’s international matches in Europe will be played without away fans in attendance due to “recent COVID spikes” on the continent, UEFA and FIFA have announced.

European nations are scheduled to play up to three matches in September, with World Cup qualifying continuing alongside friendlies.

A letter sent to national associations across Europe stressed that the decision had been taken with "the safety of all those involved as its highest priority in these uncertain times".

"FIFA and UEFA have been closely monitoring the evolution of the pandemic in Europe ahead of the UEFA preliminary competition matches for the FIFA World Cup 2022 taking place in the upcoming September international window," the letter read.

"Due to the recent COVID-19 spikes in Europe combined with the large number of matches to be played during the September international window, it has been agreed to apply the same approach as decided by the UEFA executive committee on 14 June 2021 to all matches of the UEFA preliminary competition for the FIFA World Cup 2022."

The decision is due to be reviewed by the governing bodies ahead of the international matches that are planned for October and November.

Wednesday’s announcement means that England fans will not be able to travel to watch the Euro 2020 finalists in action in Poland or Hungary.

Scotland face qualifiers in Denmark and Austria without travelling fans, while Wales supporters will not be present in either Finland or Belarus.

Northern Ireland, meanwhile, are due to travel to Lithuania and Estonia next month and the Republic of Ireland are scheduled to play a World Cup qualifier in Portugal.

