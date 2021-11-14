Conor Gallagher has been called up to the England senior team for the first time after players withdrew from the Three Lions squad ahead of their World Cup qualifier against San Marino on Monday.
Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Luke Shaw, Jordan Henderson and Mason Mount will not travel for England’s final Group I game in World Cup qualifying.
Ad
Grealish and Henderson have returned to their clubs to be assessed for injuries while Sterling is unavailable for personal reasons.
World Cup Qualification UEFA
'I think it's embarrassing' - Keane slams Maguire celebration
Mount is recovering from dental surgery while Shaw is undergoing concussion protocol at Manchester United.
Gallagher played in England U21s’ convincing 3-1 win over Czech Republic on Thursday evening and his fine club form has been rewarded.
Southgate defends selection record and says new contract is a private business
The 21-year-old has scored four goals in 10 Premier League appearances for Crystal Palace this season since arriving from Chelsea on a season-long loan in the summer.
Gallagher has represented England at every level from U17s upwards. Leeds forward Sam Greenwood has taken Gallagher’s spot in the U21s squad.
England, who beat Albania 5-0 at Wembley Stadium on Friday night, need only a point against San Marino to confirm their place at the 2022 World Cup
World Cup
'As well as we’ve played for a long time' - Southgate delighted with England win
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Kane scores hat-trick as England hit Albania for five
Related Matches
San Marino
15/11
England
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad