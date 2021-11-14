Conor Gallagher has been called up to the England senior team for the first time after players withdrew from the Three Lions squad ahead of their World Cup qualifier against San Marino on Monday.

Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Luke Shaw, Jordan Henderson and Mason Mount will not travel for England’s final Group I game in World Cup qualifying.

Ad

Grealish and Henderson have returned to their clubs to be assessed for injuries while Sterling is unavailable for personal reasons.

World Cup Qualification UEFA 'I think it's embarrassing' - Keane slams Maguire celebration YESTERDAY AT 09:34

Mount is recovering from dental surgery while Shaw is undergoing concussion protocol at Manchester United.

Gallagher played in England U21s’ convincing 3-1 win over Czech Republic on Thursday evening and his fine club form has been rewarded.

Southgate defends selection record and says new contract is a private business

The 21-year-old has scored four goals in 10 Premier League appearances for Crystal Palace this season since arriving from Chelsea on a season-long loan in the summer.

Gallagher has represented England at every level from U17s upwards. Leeds forward Sam Greenwood has taken Gallagher’s spot in the U21s squad.

World Cup 'As well as we’ve played for a long time' - Southgate delighted with England win YESTERDAY AT 23:06