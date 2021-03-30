Cristiano Ronaldo is in no danger of losing the Portugal captaincy over his outburst at the end of Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Serbia, coach Fernando Santos said.

"Yes, he will keep the armband. Forever," said Santos. "Cristiano is a national example.

World Cup Qualification UEFA Ronaldo: I will 'never change' after storming off pitch 28/03/2021 AT 08:36

"If he had offended the manager, his team mates or the federation in a thoughtless attitude, then we would have to address the situation. But nothing like that happened.

"It was a moment of huge frustration. And we are talking about a player who is unbeatable when it comes to his eagerness to win.

Nobody will say now that his reaction was beautiful, but there's no point to discuss if Cristiano should remain the captain. That's something I want to be very clear about.

Referee Makkelie told Portuguese newspaper A Bola on Monday that he had apologised to Santos and the rest of the team for the mistake.

UEFA said Ronaldo's goal would have stood if the soccer governing bodies of Serbia and Portugal had both agreed before the game to use goal-line technology.

United 'strongly pursuing' Barca superstar for summer swoop - Euro Papers

World Cup Qualification UEFA Santos: Referee apologised after disallowed Ronaldo goal which saw star storm off pitch 27/03/2021 AT 23:02