Declan Rice has withdrawn from the England squad on account of illness.

The midfielder linked up with the England squad on a high following West Ham’s win over Liverpool on Sunday, but he was laid low by illness and has not trained with the squad.

With Rice still unwell, England took the decision to send him back to West Ham.

An England statement read : “Declan Rice has withdrawn from the England squad.

“Having been unable to train due to illness since reporting to St. George’s Park, the midfielder has returned to West Ham United and will play no part in the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“No additions to the squad are planned at this moment in time.”

England boss Gareth Southgate is awaiting news on Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw who have not trained on account of a dental procedure and concussion respectively.

The Three Lions face Albania at Wembley on Friday and a trip to San Marino on Monday, looking to cement their spot at the top of World Cup qualifying Group I and secure their place at Qatar 2022.

