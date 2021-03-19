Belgium coach Robert Martinez is confident forward Eden Hazard could be back from injury to time for the European Championships in June, but warned on Friday no pressure must be placed on his recovery.

"He has a long way to go in his recovery and we must not set any time limits on him. It would be wrong and it would be gambling by anyone to try and imagine whether he is going to be fully fit or not," the Spanish coach said as he named a 33-man squad for matches against Wales, Czech Republic and Belarus.

"But I think this can be solved earlier than the Euros but we'll only know day by day."

Transfers Liverpool set to enter Berge race, why Ole is getting new deal - Transfer Notebook 16/03/2021 AT 12:00

Hazard's endless litany of niggling injuries stems from a major ankle operation he underwent last year, added Martinez.

"His bigger problems comes from a lack of symmetry since he had the surgery. It is a soft tissue injury and the medical decision now is a clear, to go with a conservative approach.

"He knows he is in the best moments of his career and now he is just looking forward to be able to be fully fit to enjoy everything ahead of him," the coach added.

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku was included in the squad despite a Covid-19 virus outbreak at his club. Martinez said the situation was being monitored daily.

Dortmund set Haaland price as transfer chase hots up - Euro Papers

Transfers 'Maybe' - Zidane hints at Real interest in Ronaldo return 15/03/2021 AT 16:03