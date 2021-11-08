Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe has been called up to the England squad for the first time.

Smith Rowe was initially due to be in the Under-21s squad ahead of their Euro 2023 qualifier against Czech Republic on Thursday and arrived at St George’s Park on Monday to commence training.

However, the late withdrawals of quartet Marcus Rashford, James Ward-Prowse, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw means the Arsenal midfielder has been handed his first opportunity to be a part of the senior setup.

Smith Rowe has scored five goals and registered two assists in his last eight games for Arsenal and his fine form has been rewarded with a first call-up from Gareth Southgate.

Rashford has been deemed unfit to play for England and will stay with United to get up to full fitness. Ward-Prowse has pulled out due to illness.

Mount is expected to report for England training later in the week after having dental surgery, while Shaw is currently following concussion protocol.

England host Albania at Wembley Stadium on Friday evening before a trip to minnows San Marino for their final Group I match in World Cup qualifying on Monday. England are three points clear of Poland at the top of the group.

Southgate begins his preparation for the two matches with 22 players.

