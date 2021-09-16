England have ascended to third in the world rankings following the latest round of internationals.

Following their run to the final of Euro 2020, England returned to action in World Cup qualifying - and Gareth Southgate's side claimed 4-0 wins over Hungary and Andorra before a 1-1 draw with Poland.

The seven-point haul was enough to lift England to third in FIFA’s rankings, which is their highest position.

England were last at third in 2012 when Roy Hodgson was at the helm.

Belgium retained their spot at the top of the rankings, with Brazil in second place.

Wales are unmoved in 19th place following a win over Belarus and draws with Finland and Estonia.

Scotland rose four places to 45th on the back of wins over Moldova and Austria, with Northern climbing by the same margin to 47th thanks to wins over Lithuania and Estonia.

Republic of Ireland dropped from 47th to 50th after a loss to Portugal and draws with Azerbaijan and Serbia.

