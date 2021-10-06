Fikayo Tomori has said that he is now "settled" at AC Milan after a difficult end to his time at Chelsea.

The defender earned a recall to Gareth Southgate's England squad after a strong start to the season at San Siro.

Tomori joined Milan in January of this year, initially on loan, having played only six times for Chelsea in the whole of 2020.

The Canadian-born centre half had been part of Chelsea's youth set-up since the age of eight and admitted that he had endured a tough time before departing the club.

"It was a difficult time, every footballer wants to play and I got the opportunity to do that at Milan," Tomori said.

"I didn't dwell on it, it is part of football and part of life. I'm really happy and had a good support system with my family and friends.

I'm really happy that it has gone well so far.

"We have started the new season well [unbeaten in Serie A], the club has shown a lot of faith in me. I feel really settled and it has led me to be here."

An impressive spell towards the tail end of last season convinced Milan to purchase the 23-year-old permanently in the summer , and Tomori has formed part of a strong unit that have conceded only five times in an unbeaten start to the Serie A season.

Tomori, who was also eligible to represent Nigeria, made his England debut against Kosovo in 2019 and is hoping to make a second appearance in England's fixtures against Andorra and Hungary.

Tomori believes that his return to Southgate's defensive options has vindicated his decision to move on from Chelsea.

"I believe so," Tomori said when asked if he felt he had justified the move.

"In the tail end of my time at Chelsea I wasn't in the England squad. To go to Milan and be back in it, something must have gone right.

"There's definitely a chance to impress, I'm going to show myself on the training pitch and if I get a chance on the pitch I'll do that. I'll just do what the manager asks me to do."

