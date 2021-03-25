England's World Cup qualifier against Albania will go ahead as planned after police in Tirana resolved issues around security for Sunday's match, the BBC reported on Thursday.

The Albanian Football Association (AFA) said in a statement to Albanian News Daily that it had received a letter saying the structures of the police directorate of Tirana "do not guarantee the taking of measures" before, during and after the game.

However, the police later issued a statement to say they had "taken all measures to guarantee order and security" for the game, the BBC said.

World Cup Qualification UEFA 'A fairytale' - Southgate overjoyed for Watkins after his first England goal 4 MINUTES AGO

The AFA had requested that a restricted number of fans who are vaccinated against COVID-19 be allowed to attend the Group I game but that was rejected by government, British media reported.

Ex-Liverpool star in frame for shock return as Salah worries persist – Euro Papers

World Cup Qualification UEFA England score five to thrash San Marino 4 HOURS AGO