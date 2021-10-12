There were clashes between police and Hungary fans at the World Cup qualifier against England inside Wembley Stadium.

There was an increased police presence in and around Wembley following the fan trouble that marred the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England in July, but trouble flared inside 10 minutes at Wembley.

Away fans were seen clashing with first stewards and then police. Footage shown by broadcaster ITV appeared to show travelling Hungarian fans punching police, who used their batons in an attempt to force fans back into their allotted area within the stadium before appearing to retreat to the concourse moments later.

Police would confirm that trouble flared after they had tried to arrest a fan for a racially aggravated public order offence.

“Shortly after the start of tonight’s match at Wembley, officers entered the stand to arrest a spectator for a racially aggravated public order offence following comments made towards a steward," said the Metropolitan Police in a statement.

"As the officers made the arrest, minor disorder broke out involving other spectators. Order was quickly restored and there have been no further incidents at this stage.”

The incident overshadowed the first 10 minutes of the match, and the FA said it had opened an investigation.

"We are aware of an incident in the away section during tonight’s Fifa 2022 World Cup Qualifier at Wembley Stadium. We will be investigating and will report the incident to FIFA.”

The incident follows Hungary being ordered to play two games behind closed doors by FIFA after England players suffered racist abuse in the reverse game.

