Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted twice as England comfortably beat San Marino 5-0 in their first 2022 World Cup Group I qualifier.

James Ward-Prowse scored his first for his country after 14 minutes, turning home Ben Chilwell's pull-back, and eight minutes later Calvert-Lewin nodded home a fine cross from Reece James.

On the half-hour mark, Raheem Sterling hit a deflected effort home from close range after Mason Mount intercepted San Marino's attempt to play from the back and set up the captain for the night.

Premier League Opinion: Arsenal masterclass shows Lingard is in charge of his future once again 21/03/2021 AT 18:29

Gareth Southgate's side, in his 50th match in charge, could have been a lot further in front at this point, but after a slew of substitutions, they looked less fluent after the break.

Calvert-Lewin notched his second, tapping home Jesse Lingard's centre in the 53rd minute, before being replaced by debutant Ollie Watkins who rounded off the scoring seven minutes from time.

Talking point – Mount central to England’s future

There is not a great deal you can take from these games but the lack of incisive football in the final third after Mason Mount was replaced at half time said a lot about how important the Chelsea midfielder is to England now.

Like his former club boss Frank Lampard, Mount acts like he deserves to be the main man in midfield whoever he is playing alongside or against and, while not yet the all-round midfielder of his former mentor, he is a slicker passer and this was evident as England created a host of chances before the break.

The stats tell the tale. He played 54 passes in the first half, with 89 per cent accuracy, including eight key balls leading to clear chances.

There are players with flashier skills, better dribblers and stronger shots at goal, but whatever shape Southgate chooses to play in the European Championships, Mount will be a certain starter in a central role and the key playmaker.

Man of the match – Ben Chilwell

The Chelsea left back took a while to justify his big money move from Leicester in the summer but certainly looks a likely starter whether England play with a back four or need a left wing back going forward.

In a game where often, especially in the second half, most players wanted to pass to feet, Chilwell’s energy stood out, continually making runs behind the San Marino defence.

On one occasion he sprinted almost the length of the field to put the ball on a plate for Lingard, who fired wide.

As it was, he set up the opening goal and had a part in the fourth and fifth.

He is certain to be tested defensively in the next two games, but with the plethora of passers England have in the last third of the pitch they need someone to run onto these balls on the flanks and Chilwell is as good as anyone at doing this.

Ollie Watkins of England celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's fifth goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between England and San Marino at Wembley Stadium Image credit: Getty Images

Player ratings:

England: Pope 7, James 7, Stones 7, Coady 7, Chilwell 9*, Phillips 7, Ward-Prowse 8, Mount 9, Lingard 7, Sterling 7, Calvert-Lewin 7. Subs: Mings 6, Trippier 6, Bellingham 7, Foden 7, Watkins 7.

San Marino: Benedettini 8, Manuel Battistini 5, Brolli 6, Rossi 6, Grandoni 6, Lundei 5, Golinucci 5, Hirsch 5, Berardi 5, Palazzi 5, Nanni 7. Subs: Ceccaroli 5, Mularoni 5, Michael Battistini 5, Giardi 5, D'Addario 5.

Match highlights:

14’ GOAL FOR ENGLAND! Ward-Prowse hits his first goal for England. Mount plays the ball into Chilwell on the left wing and he pulls back for the Southampton man who slides the ball into the corner for England's first of the night.

22’ GOAL FOR ENGLAND! Calvert-Lewin nods home from inside the six-yards box turning home a decent cross from James. Alexander-Arnold-esque.

30’ GOAL FOR ENGLAND! San Marino try playing out of the back but Mount intercepts and puts in Sterling whose goalbound effort is deflected off Rossi into the net.

53’ GOAL FOR ENGLAND! Chilwell plays in Lingard down the inside left channel and he squares for Calvert-Lewin to tap in from three yards out.

83’ GOAL FOR ENGLAND! Watkins scores on his debut after being found in the box by Foden, giving Benedetti no chance.

Key stat:

Premier League 'We have not thought about it really' - Moyes on Lingard future 21/03/2021 AT 13:54