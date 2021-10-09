England manager Gareth Southgate was pleased with his side’s performance as they beat Andorra 5-0 on Saturday night.

The win leaves them four points clear of Albania at the top of Group I in their World Cup qualifier group, and the strong favourites to finish the group as winners.

With Andorra looking to keep the scoreline down and little else, the former Middlesbrough manager was happy that his players found their way through.

Speaking to ITV, Southgate said he was, "[Pleased with] the way the team went about the game against a very specific challenge. A low defence to break down. We picked players who could take that challenge on. I thought the application was excellent.

"We know with those types of defences [we can use] those diagonal runs from wide, you know Phil Foden can hit them, as can James Ward-Prowse. Those diagonal runs were a real threat.

Sam Johnstone's pass was a very bright piece of play. There were some nice moments for Chilly (Ben Chilwell) to get a goal after a tough summer with us. Jack's first goal. Tammy, Bukayo - are not players who score too often so it was nice for all of them.

Tammy Abraham, the first player at an Italian side to score for England since David Platt, said: "It's a good night for me and the boys. We knew it was going to be tough and had to stay focused. Luckily we got an early goal.

"Some of the things we have done tonight, there's a lot to be positive about going forward.

"As a striker you always want to take penalties but the gaffer told James he was on penalties. Hopefully my performance shows I am clearly doing the right things.

"Hopefully I can keep going and keep pushing. For me, I was disappointed to miss out [on the Euros] but I am playing every week. It's a tough squad to get into."

