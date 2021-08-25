FIFA president Gianni Infantino has written to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask for help in ensuring clubs release players for international duty in red-list countries.

September sees the first international break of the 2021/22 season, but clubs in England and Spain have said they are not going to release players for matches in red-list countries.

The clubs are concerned the players will be asked to quarantine on their return, which would impact on their league campaigns.

Infantino has made it clear that clubs have an obligation to release players for international duty, and he has sent a letter to Johnson asking for his support on the issue.

“I have written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and appealed for the necessary support, in particular, so players are not deprived of the opportunity of representing their countries in qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup, which is one of the ultimate honours for a professional footballer,” Infantino said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I have suggested that an approach similar to that adopted by the UK government for the final stages of the Euro 2020 be implemented for the upcoming international matches.

Together we have shown solidarity and unity in the fight against Covid-19.

“Now, I am urging everyone to ensure the release of international players for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.”

There are 26 countries on England’s red list, including all South American nations, and Infantino has called on clubs and leagues to do what is “right and fair for the global game.”

“I am calling on a show of solidarity from every member association, every league, and every club, to do what is both right and fair for the global game,” Infantino said. “Many of the best players in the world compete in leagues in England and Spain, and we believe these countries also share the responsibility to preserve and protect the sporting integrity of competitions around the world.”

As things stand, the likes of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah would not be allowed to turn out for Egypt - while Reds trio Fabinho, Alisson and Roberto Firmino would miss out on Brazil duty.

