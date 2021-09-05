Gareth Bale scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner for his hat-trick as Wales snatched all three points with a 3-2 triumph over Belarus in a World Cup qualifier.

Clattered inside the box after just five minutes, Bale scored from the resulting penalty for his first goal in 17 matches to give Wales an early lead in Kazan, Russia.

It was just the start Wales would have wanted after their preparations were disrupted by several injuries and visa problems for a match switched to a neutral venue.

But then, out of nowhere, Belarus turned the game on its head with two goals in just 92 first-half seconds as Wales paid the penalty for two defensive errors. Vitali Lisakovich made no mistake from the spot after Chris Gunter committed a clumsy foul to level the scores. And only moments later, the Belarusian goalscorer turned provider to set up Pavel Sedko for a tap-in as Wales were dragged out of shape.

Despite their positive start, things turned ugly for Wales and they suffered two more huge let-offs before the break as Aleksandr Sachivko and Vladislav Klimovich missed gilt-edged chances.

Brennan Johnson almost drew his country level with a fine effort on his first competitive start as Wales improved immediately after the restart.

But it took a defensive mistake for them to draw level midway through the second half when Ben Davies was tripped inside the box and Bale - having failed to score in almost two years - netted his second from the spot.

And just when it looked like Wales would have to settle for a point, Bale grabbed his hat-trick to give his side all three points.

More to follow

