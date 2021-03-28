The striker said he would ‘never change’ after also removing his captain’s armband having seeing what looked to be a winner cleared from behind the line and the goal not being awarded.

Stefan Mitrovic’s intervention was ruled to have kept the ball out of the goal and there was no goal line technology or video assistant referee to provide a review.

The 36-year-old Juventus striker remonstrated with the assistant referee to no avail and was booked for dissent in the process.

He then left the pitch in fury before the full time whistle.

Ronaldo issued a statement on his Instagram page after the match, saying:

I give and will always give my all for my country, that will never change.

"But there are difficult moments to cope with, especially when we feel like an entire nation is being harmed.

"Head up and face the next challenge! Come on Portugal!"

Ronaldo has 102 goals for Portugal after 172 international appearances.

