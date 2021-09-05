England consolidated their position at the top of their World Cup qualifying group after cruising to a 4-0 victory over Andorra at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate made wholesale changes to the team that won in Hungary three days ago. Good work from Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka created the room for Jesse Lingard to give England the lead after 18 minutes.

Reece James hit the bar early in the second half, before substitute Harry Kane converted a penalty to double England’s lead. Another goal from Lingard a few minutes later sealed the victory, with Saka adding another five minutes from time.

England now travel to Warsaw to take on Poland on Wednesday in the next round of group fixtures, while Andorra travel to Budapest to face Hungary.

More to follow.

