FIFA will analyse the match report between England and Hungary at Wembley before deciding on the appropriate action after several away fans were arrested on Tuesday night.

England’s 1-1 draw with Hungary was marred by the travelling support’s clashes with police, which came after one fan was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence following comments made towards a steward.

The Metropolitan Police said another two spectators were arrested on suspicion of affray and assault on an emergency worker inside the stadium, while further arrests followed outside the stadium - one for affray, one for drunk and disorderly behaviour, and one on suspicion of voyeurism.

The English FA will conduct its own investigation and also reported the incident to FIFA, with football’s world governing body confirming it will look at the match report, as well as that of the Albania-Poland game which was temporarily suspended after bottles were aimed at the visiting players celebrating what proved to be the winner in Tirana.

“FIFA is currently analysing reports of last night’s FIFA World Cup qualifier matches in order to determine the most appropriate action,” a FIFA statement read.

Bottles were thrown after Poland scored what proved to be the winning goal in Albania Image credit: Getty Images

“FIFA strongly condemns the incidents at England v. Hungary and Albania v. Poland and would like to state that its position remains firm and resolute in rejecting any form of violence as well as any form of discrimination or abuse.

“FIFA has a very clear zero-tolerance stance against such abhorrent behaviour in football.”

ITV’s footage at Wembley showed Hungarian supporters throwing punches at police, who retreated down the stairwell.

Hungary fans also jeered England players for taking the knee, with a banner opposing the gesture also visible in the away section.

The incident comes after Hungary were handed a two-game home stadium ban , with one of those matches suspended, after supporters racially abused Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham in the reverse fixture last month.

Hungary were also fined £158,000, having already been ordered to play their next three UEFA matches – one suspended – behind closed doors following discriminatory behaviour at Euro 2020.

When asked about Tuesday’s clashes, Hungary boss Marco Rossi said: "Just like I said before, I don't want to comment on this situation.

"This is not my task and everything that I do say can be interpreted in a different way, so I prefer to make no comment."

