FIFA has begun disciplinary proceedings following racist abuse aimed at England players by Hungary fans at a match between the two sides.

England beat Hungary 4-0 in a World Cup qualifier in Budapest, with goalscorer Raheem Sterling, and Jude Bellingham, targeted by Hungary fans with racist chants and monkey noises. Hungary fans also booed England players taking a knee pre-game, which is done as an anti-racist gesture.

England’s players were also pelted with missiles, and the home team’s fans also invaded the pitch, with the Hungarian FA referencing those two incidents in their statement, but giving no mention to any racism.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham, 18, tweeted in response to the abuse: "Part of the game and always will be until proper punishments are put in place by those with the power. We can't let hate win, keep smiling."

On Friday, FIFA said they had opened disciplinary proceedings "following analysis of the match reports".

"Once again, FIFA would like to state that our position remains firm and resolute in rejecting any form of racism and violence as well as any other form of discrimination or abuse.

We have a very clear zero tolerance stance against such abhorrent behaviours in football.

UEFA had previously ordered Hungary to play two games - and one game suspended - behind closed doors after their behaviour during Euro 2020, but the game was held as a FIFA event.

