A dramatic late winner from Napoli midfielder Eljif Elmas saw North Macedonia stun former world champions Germany 2-1 in Duisburg in World Cup qualifying Group J on Wednesday evening.

North Macedonia had taken the lead on the stroke of half-time when their 37-year-old captain Goran Pandev showed every inch of experience to be in the right place at the right time to poke home a low cross.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan levelled matters with a penalty as Germany looked to avoid embarrassment.

Their best chance came when Chelsea striker Timo Werner had the goal at his mercy when the ball was played across to him. The forward fluffed his lines however, an all too familiar sight for Blues fans this season.

Things when from bad to worse late on when Elmas was allowed to drift into the box without being picked up and he tapped home the winner.

Remarkably it puts the 2014 world champions third in the group, level with their opponents in this match and three points behind leaders Armenia, who have started with a 100 per cent record.

Germany manager Joachim Low has already confirmed that he will stand down at the end of Euro 2021.

It is the first World Cup qualifier he has ever lost and only the third Germany have lost in their history.

