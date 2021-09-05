Jorginho had a penalty kick saved in a goalless away draw against Switzerland as Italy dropped points for the second match in succession.

The reigning European champions came into the match on the back of an underwhelming 1-1 draw against Bulgaria and started the better of the two teams as the Azzurri pressed from the front.

Domenico Berardi, favoured over Federico Chiesa, was presented with a golden opportunity to break the deadlock after a wonderful through ball by Manuel Locatelli, but he had his effort saved.

World Cup Qualification UEFA European champions Italy held at home by Bulgaria 02/09/2021 AT 17:48

A reckless foul by Ricardo Rodriguez on Berardi five minutes into the second half saw Italy awarded a penalty, but Jorginho’s tame spot kick was saved by Yann Sommer.

Chiesa and Marco Verratti were introduced by Roberto Mancini as Italy looked for a way through, but Switzerland held their own to claim a point as the Azzurri’s Euro 2020 hangover continued.

TALKING POINT - Italy’s Euro 2020 hangover shows no sign of clearing

While it’s not yet time for Mancini to panic, with Italy still sitting at the top of their World Cup qualification group, this was another performance that proved the Azzurri have yet to find top gear following the Euros. They had plenty of the ball in Basel, but lacked cutting edge as Berardi, Insigne and Jorginho all missed golden opportunities to find the back of the net. Italy will need to improve in future matches.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Yann Sommer (Switzerland)

He was one of the best goalkeepers at Euro 2020 and Sommer once again demonstrated his quality with an excellent performance for Switzerland against the European champions. The 32-year-old made Jorginho look foolish from the spot, but he also made a series of important stops in open play, including one from Berardi in the first half and several from Insigne who just couldn’t find a way past the Swiss number one.

PLAYER RATINGS

Switzerland - Sommer 9, Widmer 6, Akanji 8, Elvedi 6, Rodriguez 4, Aebischer 6, Frei 5, Sow 5, Zuber 6, Steffen 6, Seferovic 5. Subs - Garcia 5, Zakaria 7, Zeqiri 6, Vargas 5, Fassnacht 5.

Italy - Donnarumma 6, Di Lorenzo 6, Bonucci 6, Chiellini 7, Emerson 5, Barella 7, Jorginho 4, Locatelli 7, Berardi 4, Immobile 5, Insigne 5. Subs - Verratti 5, Chiesa 6, Zaniolo 5, Pessina 3, Raspadori 3.

KEY MOMENTS

18’ BERARDI IS THROUGH... saved! Italy really should have taken the lead! Berardi was released in behind, he had nearly the full Switzerland half to run into, but Sommer makes the save!

49’ PENALTY KICK TO ITALY! Rodriguez slides in at pace on Berardi and the referee points to the spot!

53’ PENALTY SAVED! It's Jorginho who takes the spot kick in trademark fashion, but Sommer didn't move and that's an easy one for the experienced Swiss goalkeeper to stop!

KEY STATS

Italy failed to find the back of the net for the first time in 17 matches, but are still unbeaten in 36 (all competitions).

Jorginho missed his first penalty kick for Italy (excluding penalty shootouts) having scored his last five.

Euro 2020 'Nobody has won more than me' - Jorginho rates his own Ballon d'Or chances 14/07/2021 AT 08:04