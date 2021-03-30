Two of Poland's squad have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their trip to play England in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley on Wednesday, a Polish FA spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The Polish national team has undergone further tests for the presence of coronavirus. Unfortunately, the results of Grzegorz Krychowiak and Kamil Piątkowski are positive," team manager Jakub Kwiatkowski said on Twitter.

"Due to the fact that Krychowiak is a (recovering) player, the Polish Football Association started talks with UEFA in order to clarify the matter and allow the player to play with England."

Kwiatkowski said he had also tested positive for the virus. Poland's Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich also tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

