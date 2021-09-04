Anthony Martial's second international goal for France secured a 1-1 draw for the reigning World Champions against Ukraine in Kiev in the Group E qualifier.

The Manchester United striker should have put his country in front just before the interval with Andriy Pyatov racing out of his goal to block his effort, before the ball went down the other end of the field and Mykola Shaparenko curled a wonderful effort into the top corner from just outside the penalty area.

France came out with more intent after the break and were level within five minutes when Adrien Rabiot competed for Kingsley Coman's cross in the air and inadvertently managed to play the ball to Martial six yards out who squeezed it over the line.

Moussa Diaby came on for his first cap in the second half and almost scored the winner, latching onto fellow substitute Karim Benzema's lay-off and beating two players in the area before shooting against the post with Pyatov beaten.

The result leaves France top of the group with nine points from five games, while Ukraine on five points are behind second-placed Finland on goal difference, having played two games more.

