Manchester United striker Anthony Martial is set to miss France's World Cup game against Bosnia due to a knee injury.

"It's nothing serious but he is not at his best and he will not take part in tonight's training session," Deschamps told a news conference in Sarajevo.

Martial started in the 2-0 victory against Kazakhstan, setting up Ousmane Dembele for the opener before being substituted by Kylian Mbappe, who missed a penalty after a disappointing showing against Ukraine.

"Kylian can't be happy with his performance (against Ukraine) and I'm sure he's disappointed with his lack of efficiency but every player can struggle sometimes," said Deschamps.

France lead the standings on four points from two games, after bouncing back from a 1-1 home draw against Ukraine with an away win against Kazakhstan last Sunday.

The world champions may look to pile on the pressure from the start against a team who might want to sit back and try to hurt them on the break.

"We have to be ready in the first minutes, be right in the game and we have the talents to make the difference. But Bosnia have two outstanding players, (Barcelona's Miralem) Pjanic and (Roma's Edin) Dzeko," said captain Hugo Lloris.

"We have to go for it, put rhythm and intensity into the game to create space in the defence."

Deschamps is also anticipating another tricky Group D game in Sarajevo.

"We are the favourites, but I'm expecting a tough game," he said.

"All points are important but there will be five matches remaining. Tomorrow's match will not be decisive."

Ukraine and Finland, who both have two points from two games, face each other in the other Group D game, also on Wednesday.

