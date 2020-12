Football

Gareth Southgate: 'Fantastic' Robert Lewandowski 'as good as Harry Kane' as England draw Poland

England manager Gareth Southgate is wary of the threat posed by Robert Lewandowski after being drawn alongside Poland in World Cup qualifying. The Three Lions will also face Hungary, Albania, Andorra and San Marino in Group I in a bid to secure a place at the World Cup finals in Qatar in two years time.

