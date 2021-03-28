England coach Gareth Southgate has lavished praise on Mason Mount, describing the Chelsea midfielder as "exceptional".

Mount was on the scoresheet in England’s 2-0 win over Albania in Tirana on Sunday, and he looks well set to claim a place at the European Championship.

Southgate has long been a fan of the midfielder, and feels people are starting to take notice now he is a regular under new Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel.

"He is an exceptional player, he finds space intelligently, he creates chances, he scores goals," Southgate said. "I thought his performance was excellent tonight as was Phil's (Foden)."

Mount is the first Chelsea player to score or assist in three consecutive England appearances since Frank Lampard.

Southgate feels his championing of Mount carries more weight than when Lampard was in charge of Chelsea last season.

He is a great player, but I was saying this in the autumn. I suppose now that Thomas Tuchel picks him, everybody will agree. When it was Frank, it doesn't count for some reason.

Mount is likely to feature in Southgate’s starting XI when England face Poland in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

England were comfortable against Albania, but Southgate was critical of certain parts of the performance and does not want to see a repeat against a better standard of opposition.

"There is a lot of talk about what we potentially might be but if we want to deliver then we have to have high standards,” he said. “I was pleased with the win, but I think we can improve."

