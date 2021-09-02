Harry Kane has called on football's governing bodies to take a tough after a section of Hungary fans appeared to aim racist abuse at Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham during England’s win in World Cup qualifying on Thursday.

The game was played in a hostile atmosphere - England players were roundly booed for taking a knee before kick-off - and ITV’s Gabriel Clarke reported hearing monkey chants aimed at Sterling and Bellingham.

England captain Kane said he did not hear any racist abuse, but will speak to his team-mates and wants action to be taken if it is proved.

“I didn't hear that,” Kane told ITV. “I will speak to the boys and see if they heard any of it.

“We will have to report it to UEFA, as the rules commit, and if it was the case hopefully UEFA can come down strong.”

The FA also released a statement condemning any alleged abuse and called on FIFA to look into the chanting.

"It is extremely disappointing to hear reports of discriminatory actions towards some of our England players.

"We will be asking FIFA to investigate the matter. We continue to support the players and staff in our collective determination to highlight and tackle discrimination in all its forms."

Manager Gareth Southgate described the behaviour of the home fans as 'unacceptable'.

"I have heard reports of racism and we were not aware of that during the game," he told BBC Radio Five Live. "I am not sure we were particularly sensible celebrating right in front of their fans with the flare but the racism is the key part.

"We try to take a right stand, we knew taking the knee would get an adverse reaction and anything of that nature is unacceptable."

Hungary have been ordered to play their next three UEFA matches behind closed doors, on account of racist abuse and homophobic banners at Euro 2020, but the game at the Puskas Arena on Thursday night was played under FIFA jurisdiction.

