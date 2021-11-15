Jordi Alba has praised Spain head coach Luis Enrique for leading Spain to the 2022 World Cup.

Alvaro Morata struck late against Sweden in Seville on Sunday night to clinch top spot in Group B for Spain and ensure safe passage to Qatar.

Ad

And although Spain were not at their sparkling best against a resolute Sweden side, who now have to settle for a playoff spot, the Barcelona defender says Enrique has been key to their success.

UEFA Nations League 'Nobody understands Enrique's choices' - Why Spain is divided ahead of Italy clash 06/10/2021 AT 12:04

"It is how it is with the players that is so important and how he transmits his message," he said.

"He knows a lot and makes you be alert every minute you are with him. He is a fair coach with everyone and he gives opportunities.

"Tonight was a unique moment, and we have suffered at times, but we are happy."

Spain knew just a draw against Sweden would send them to Qatar in a winner-takes-all clash.

Now that Spain have removed the uncertainty of dropping into the playoffs, Enrique says he has "taken off a 100 kilo backpack" by getting Spain to Qatar.

"I have taken off a 100 kilo backpack," the former Roma, Celta Vigo and Barcelona boss told reporters.

"I have felt more pressure in this qualifying phase than in the Euros or the ‘Final Four’ of the Nations League.

"I have taken a great weight off my shoulders. I am focused on having a good World Cup and I know that if a coach does not win, he receives criticism.

"This is how this wonderful circus of football can be and I accept it. When there is salsa, we dance salsa. And when it’s time to dance pegaditos, we do that.

"What really motivates me is seeing the response of the players and of all the people who are part of the Federation."

Sergio Busquets says Spain have "won people over" by sealing qualification.

“Everything went great, but nobody said it would be easy against an opponent who closes very well on the inside and seeks transitions with fast attackers,” the Barcelona midfielder said.

“We played the game with dominance, and in the end it went well.

"I am very happy for the people who have taken us here and I am very happy to be at the World Cup.

"We work hard as a group, and we do it very well, but sometimes have not reached results we deserved.

"Those who have believed in us were important and gradually we have won people over."

UEFA Nations League - Finals Nations League Finals Roundtable: Who’s missing, who are the key men and who will win? 04/10/2021 AT 15:16