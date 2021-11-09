Gareth Bale’s Wales team-mates are confident the Real Madrid star will be fit and ready to win his 100th international on Saturday.

Bale has not played since Wales’ goalless draw against Estonia on 8 September due to a torn hamstring.

The 32-year-old has been training in Madrid and was deemed fit enough to meet up with his national team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and Belgium.

Should he be selected for the first of those, against Belarus at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, he will become only the second male player to win 100 caps for Wales.

"He's looking very well," goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey said.

"To be out there it would be amazing for him to get that three figures.

"He's in good shape, he's smiling and laughing - and when you get Gaz like that he's fantastic to be around."

Midfielder Joe Allen added: "Every time he trains, he looks great. He's such a strong player and everything looks fine.

"Let's hope he's playing on Saturday, helping us get three points."

Bale has not played for Madrid since August 28 and was ruled out of Wales' World Cup qualifiers in October due to the injury.

However, Hennessey does not believe the long lay-off will impact on his performance should he be passed fit for the games against Belarus and Belgium.

"He looks after himself very well," he said.

"He's always in the gym doing stuff and keeping up on his fitness. He's very particular what he eats. He looks after his body and is in good shape."

