Norway players wore t-shirts expressing concerns over human rights at the Qatar 2022 World Cup ahead of their qualifying match against Gibraltar on Wednesday.

The Norway squad, including Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and on-loan Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard, wore t-shirts with the message ‘human rights – on and off the pitch’.

There has been debate in Norway about potentially boycotting the tournament because of poor working conditions for migrant workers in Qatar and human rights concerns.

It was reported by The Guardian earlier this year that 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar since the awarding of the World Cup.

Norwegian top-flight club Tromso have been leading the calls to boycott the World Cup and they have gained support from other clubs.

Norway head coach Stale Solbakken has suggested earlier this week that the team would be making a gesture to try and "put pressure on FIFA".

"We're working on something concrete," he said. "It's about putting pressure on FIFA to be even more direct, even firmer with the authorities in Qatar, to impose stricter requirements."

Odegaard said he felt the whole team wanted to make a statement. "I have the impression that a lot of (players) are interested in this, care about it and want to do something to try and contribute in a good way."

Norway won the match 3-0 thanks to goals from Alexander Sorloth, Cristian Thorstvedt and Jonas Svensson.

