Gibraltar defender Aymen Mouelhi has said was surprised Erling Haaland did not offer more of a threat in Norway’s 3-0 win in World Cup qualifying.

Haaland has been wowing football fans with his scoring exploits for Borussia Dortmund and the Norwegian national side, but he drew a blank in a 62-minute appearance on Wednesday.

Mouelhi said Haaland was one of the most dangerous player on the field, but was expecting more from the 20-year-old.

“I think he was one of the most dangerous," Mouelhi said . “But I expected more from him.”

Haaland once scored nine goals in a match for Norway’s Under-20s against Honduras, and Mouelhi felt Gibraltar’s tactics played a part in shutting him down.

"Many thought that against Gibraltar, as a small team, he would score four or five goals,” Mouelhi said. “These types of players are top notch, when you have to face one of these you have to prepare a lot.

“We know that he likes space, we try not to give space, because it is very fast and strong.

You have to be focused not on his size, but on speed, because he makes a move and leaves you lost.

“You have to talk to the full-backs, with the team-mate.”

