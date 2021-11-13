Roy Keane has slammed Harry Maguire's 'embarrassing' goal celebration after the defender opened the scoring as England thrashed Albania 5-0

Manchester United captain Maguire has come under fire in recent weeks after a series of high profile mistakes and defeats to Leicester, Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Old Trafford club have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their past 14 games at home.

And while Maguire sent a message to his critics after scoring, holding his hands to his ears, ITV pundit Roy Keane was adamant that one goal against Albania was not enough to compensate for his recent performances.

"He thinks he's shutting the critics up,' said Keane at half-time. But I think It's embarrassing.

He's been a disgrace the last couple months for Man Utd. He thinks if he scores there, he's going to shut his critics up. Embarrassing."

As for Maguire, the defender insisted the celebration was instinctive and not a message to his detractors.

"The celebration was a knee slide, it just came naturally to me," he told Sky Sports.

"It's an amazing feeling to score for my country. It wasn't directed at anyone, it just came naturally to do that and open the scoring for England and get the important three points."

