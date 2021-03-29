Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out of Poland's World Cup qualifier with England at Wembley on Wednesday because of a knee injury.

The striker was forced off in the second half of the 3-0 win over Andorra , a game in which he scored twice to help his side remain unbeaten in their campaign to reach Qatar 2022.

Although not a serious injury, the Polish FA says he has returned to Bayern Munich for treatment on ligament damage which will keep him out for up to 10 days.

The time frame makes Lewandowski a doubt for Bayern's Champions League quarter-final with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday 7 April.

The forward's setback is a major boost for England, who are the only team with two wins from two in Group I, with Poland expected to be their major challengers to top the pool.

PAOK striker Karol Swiderski scored the third goal after replacing Lewandowski and could be in line to deputise for him on Wednesday evening.

