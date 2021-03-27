The Republic of Ireland's horrendous start to World Cup qualifying continued as the Boys in Green suffered a humiliating 1-0 home loss to Luxembourg.

The hosts have lost both of their games so far in qualification for the World Cup and were stung by a late Gerson Rodrigues goal at the Aviva Stadium as they sought a winner of their own.

Elsewhere, Romelu Lukaku's second-half strike helped Belgium salvage a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic on Saturday in an entertaining World Cup qualifier in which both sides were denied by the woodwork a number of times.

Lukas Provod gave the home side the lead with his first international goal just after the break when he gathered the ball in space and sent a long-range, right-footed strike past Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois.

But Lukaku levelled in the 60th minute when he turned defender Ondrej Celustka and sent a shot that deflected off the keeper's right leg into the net.

Both sides continued to attack in search of a winner with Kevin De Bruyne's shot from the edge of the box hitting the woodwork in the 70th minute and Czech defender Jan Boril doing the same in the 84th.

Finally, Slovakia and Malta shared the spoils in Trnava, with Matteo Skriniar making it 2-2 after the hosts had slumped into a shock 2-0 deficit.

