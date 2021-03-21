Jude Bellingham will be able to join up with the England squad this week after getting quarantine exemption from the German government.

There was doubt whether the 17-year-old would be permitted to travel from Germany due to Covid-19 guidelines which meant he would have to quarantine for 14 days upon returning.

Borussia Dortmund had said none of their players would be allowed to travel if they had to quarantine when they return.

Bundesliga Dortmund's Bellingham racially abused on Instagram after Cologne draw 9 HOURS AGO

However, England have tweeted to say that Bellingham will be permitted to join the squad.

England play World Cup qualifying games against San Marino on Thursday, March 25, Albania on Sunday, March 28 and then Poland at Wembley on Wednesday, March 31.

Bellingham, who was first called up for the squad in November, has made 22 Bundesliga appearances this season for Dortmund.

Marcus Rashford’s availability for England’s upcoming matches is in doubt after a foot injury ruled him out of the FA Cup quarter-final clash against Leicester on Sunday.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “The doctor will speak to the English (FA) but I think he’ll travel and report [for international duty]. Maybe he’ll be fit for them.”

World Cup Qualification UEFA Trent axed by Southgate as Watkins wins first England call-up 18/03/2021 AT 14:00